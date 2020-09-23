Howard County scores 'blue' in state's weekly COVID-19 scoring system

Howard County is among the majority of Indiana counties earning a "blue" score, the best possible, in the Indiana State Department of Health's scoring system that aims to track the changes in COVID-19 community spread.

The metrics are updated every Wednesday, and all Indiana counties are scored either blue, yellow, orange, or red in two categories (cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity rate) and then awarded an overall score based on the scores in those two categories.

Howard County, along with the vast majority of Indiana counties, scored "yellow" for weekly cases per 100,000 residents, meaning there were 10 to 99 new cases reported in the past week. Only one county, LaGrange County, scored "blue," which represents fewer than 10 cases. Three counties scored "red," the worst possible, representing 200 or more cases of COVID-19. Those counties were Gibson, Warrick, and Monroe counties.

Howard County, along with around two-thirds of Indiana counties, scored "blue" for seven-day all tests positivity rate, meaning it was lower than 5 percent. No counties earned score of "orange" or "red" in this category.

Based on scoring from those two categories, Howard County earned an overall weekly score of "blue." Thirty-two counties scored "yellow." Two counties scored "orange," Gibson and Monroe counties. No counties scored "red."

Daily update

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 728 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths. Now, 113,337 Hoosiers have tested positive statewide, and 3,305 have died. Another 225 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

In Howard County, five more residents tested positive for the virus, bringing the total to 1,290 residents to test positive. No new deaths reported; the total remains at 63.

Trends

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, hospital admissions and ICU admissions are trending upward statewide. Positive tests and deaths are trending downward. Trend data for emergency room visits was inconclusive.

Howard County is trending downward in hospital admissions, ICU admissions, and deaths. Trend data for positive tests and emergency room visits was inconclusive.

In Howard County, 264 people have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19. 167 have been hospitalized, and 115 have been admitted to an ICU. There have been 34 local hospital deaths.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 84.6 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.