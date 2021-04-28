Howard County returns to 'yellow' on state metrics map

After receiving a "blue" status last week, Howard County moved back to "yellow" on the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 metrics map that aims to track community spread.

The overall scores are given based on two categories: cases and positivity rate.

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, Howard County scored "yellow," the same as last week. "Yellow" represents 10 to 99 new cases per 100,000 residents. The county had 96 cases, the same as last week.

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, Howard County moved from "blue" last week back to "yellow." "Yellow" represents a positivity rate between 5 and 9.9 percent. The county's rate was 5.43 percent, up from 4.54 last week. Daily update

Another COVID-19 death was reported in Howard County today, making it the second death reported this month.

Yesterday, a new death was reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, which occurred on April 11, and the latest death occurred on April 25. The deaths are the only two this month. There were eight deaths in March and 14 deaths in February.

Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,272 new cases of COVID and 19 new deaths. Of the cases, eight were in Howard County.

As of yesterday, 913 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, down from 955 the day prior. 185 Hoosiers are in an ICU for the virus, down from 194 the day prior, and 75 are on ventilators, down from 81 the day prior.

Vaccinations

In Howard County, 19,445 residents are fully vaccinated, while 24,588 additional people have received a first dose of a vaccine.

Statewide, nearly 1.8 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.