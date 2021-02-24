Howard County remains 'yellow' on COVID metrics map

For the second consecutive week, Howard County remained "yellow" on the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 color-coded metrics map.

While the majority of counties were "yellow," 39 now were blue, up from 11 last week. Three counties remained "orange," Whitley, Huntington, and Scott counties, and no counties scored "red" in the overall score.

The overall score is assigned based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity rate.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, Howard County scored "yellow," down from "orange" last week. "Yellow" represents 10 to 99 new cases per 100,000 residents. Howard County had 70, down from 162 last week and 281 the week prior.

One county scored "blue," Newton, representing fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 residents. Three counties were "red," representing 200 or more cases per 100,000 residents, while the majority was "yellow" and "orange."

7-day all tests positivity rate

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, Howard County scored "yellow," the same as last week, representing a positivity rate of 5 to 9.9 percent. Howard County's rate was 5.1 percent, down from 6.7 percent last week and 8.66 percent the week prior.

More than half of the state's counties scored "blue" in this category, while the rest scored "yellow" except for one county, Whitley, which scored "orange."

COVID-19 Vaccinations

As of today, 10,478 Howard County residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 4,578 were fully vaccinated. Now, 18 percent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, up from 15 percent last week and 12 percent the week prior.

Statewide, 920,930 Hoosiers have received a first dose, while 482,564 were fully vaccinated. About 21 percent of the state's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, up from 18 percent last week.

Daily update

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 1,019 new cases of the virus and 14 new deaths. Of those, seven new cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.

Now, 9,024 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 194 have died from it.

As of yesterday, 886 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 873 the day prior, and 158 were in an ICU for COVID, down from 160 the day prior. Seventy-eight people were on a ventilator for COVID, up from 75 the day prior.