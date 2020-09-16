Howard County positivity rate 3 percent higher than state average

The COVID-19 seven-day positivity rate in Howard County for those being tested for the first time continues to rise and now is three-percent higher than the state average.

The rate locally is 9.8 percent, and the state's rate sits at 6.8 percent. The local rate has risen from Monday's 9 percent, and it sat around 8 percent last week.

In Howard County, 15,331 people have been tested, including 101 new individual tested since yesterday.

Daily update

Twelve more Howard County residents tested positive for COVID-19, and 624 more Hoosiers have tested positive statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health today.

Now, 1,247 Howard County residents have tested positive and 107,809 people in Indiana in total.

The ISDH reported 12 new deaths today, bringing the total to 3,247 Hoosiers to have died from the virus. No new deaths were reported in Howard County. An additional 225 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Currently, 238 people are in an ICU for COVID-19, up from 230 yesterday, and 67 people are on ventilators for COVID-19, the same number as reported yesterday.

Data trends

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 data trends in Indiana, the state is trending upward in ICU admissions and deaths. It's trending downward in emergency room visits. Data trends for positive tests and hospital admissions were inconclusive.

Howard County is trending downward in deaths, ICU admissions, and hospitalizations. Data trends for positive tests and emergency room visits were inconclusive.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 82.7 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.