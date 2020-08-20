Howard County nears 1,000 cases of COVID

Eight more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 955 more people have statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health today.

Now, 998 people locally have tested positive for the virus and 83,277 people statewide.

ISDH reported 11 new deaths today; none were in Howard County. In total, 2,979 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and 212 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record. In Howard County, 61 people have died from the virus. The last local death was on Aug. 1.

Of the cases statewide, 6,821 have been residents of long-term care facilities, and 1,793 of the deaths have been in long-term care facilities.

Now, 945,471 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus (11,938 in Howard County), and 1,219,850 tests have been administered. The seven-day positivity rate statewide is 7.6 percent (5.5 percent in Howard County), and the overall positivity rate is 8.8 percent.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

According to the Regenstrief Institute, a company that has been tracking COVID trends in Indiana, positive tests, emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions are trending downward statewide based on seven-day moving averages. Trend data for deaths was inconclusive.

Howard County is trending upward in emergency room visits and trending downward for positive tests, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions. Trend data for deaths in Howard County was inconclusive as well.

Locally, 209 people have visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19, and 127 people have been hospitalized. Eighty-four have been admitted to an ICU.

According to the institute, approximately 77.6 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.