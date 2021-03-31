Howard County moves back to 'yellow' on COVID metrics map

After four weeks of scoring "blue" on the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 metrics map, Howard County today moved back to "yellow."

Last week, 66 counties scored "blue," 25 scored "yellow," and one scored "orange." This week, 53 counties scored "blue," 37 scored "yellow," and two scored "orange."

The overall scores are based on the number of cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity rate.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, no counties scored "blue." The majority was "yellow," while 22 counties were "orange," including Howard, and three were "red."

Last week, Howard County was "yellow," which represents 10 to 99 new cases per 100,000 residents. At that time, the county had 93. This week, the county was elevated to "orange" with 132 cases per 100,000 residents.

Seven-day all tests positivity rate

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, most counties scored "blue," including Howard, while 27 counties were "yellow" (up from 16 last week), and one was "orange."

"Blue" represents a positivity rate of less than 5 percent. Howard County's was 4.6 percent, down from 4.83 last week.

Vaccinations

As of today, 11,957 Howard County residents are fully vaccinated, while 18,759 residents have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. 474 residents have received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and that number is included in the number of residents fully vaccinated.

Now, 14 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, while 37 percent is either fully vaccinated or has received one dose.

Statewide, 1,133,956 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, while another 1,659,058 have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Now, 41 percent of Hoosiers are either fully vaccinated or have received one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Vaccinations today opened up to anyone age 16 and older.

Daily update

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,127 new cases of the virus and one new death. Of those, 25 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.

Currently, 657 Hoosiers are hospitalized with the virus, up from 621 yesterday and up from March 21 when the number of hospitalizations hit an all-time low at 548.

122 Hoosiers currently are in an ICU for COVID, up from 111 yesterday, and 50 are on a ventilator for the virus, the same as yesterday.