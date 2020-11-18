Howard County maintains 'orange' score

Howard County has maintained its "orange" score in the Indiana State Department of Health's weekly county metrics system that aims to track the spread of COVID-19.

And, as of last week, the color-coded system also indicates county-by-county restrictions for counties in "orange" and "red." The restrictions include limits on gatherings, and events that exceed a certain number of attendees must be approved by a health department.

The counties are scored blue, yellow, orange, or red, with each color signifying increased community spread. The colors are assigned based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day positivity rate. The map is updated every Wednesday at noon.

Last week, no counties earned "blue." Five counties scored "yellow," while nine counties were ranked "red."

This week, no counties scored blue, and only one county, Putnam, remained yellow. Twenty-one counties are now red. The majority are orange.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

Every Indiana county scored "red" in the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, which is given when there are 200 or more new cases per 100,000 residents.

Howard County had 426 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Seven-day all tests positivity rate

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, there was more color on the map.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Howard County scored "yellow" with about a quarter of Indiana counties, which indicates a positivity rate between 5 and 9.9 percent.

The majority of counties scored "orange," which indicates a positivity rate of 10 to 14.9 percent, and 21 counties scored "red," having positivity rates at 15 percent or greater.

One county, Putnam, scored "blue," by having a positivity rate of less than 5 percent.

Read more about the county-by-county restrictions based on the color-coded map here.

Daily update

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 6,143 new cases of the virus and 60 new deaths. Of those, 69 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.

Now, 2,603 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus.

As more people test positive, more people also are being hospitalized. Today, the state's ICU availability dropped to 21.7 percent, down from the 25.2 percent yesterday.

Currently, 72.7 percent of the state's ventilators are available, down from 74.8 percent yesterday.

The state also surpassed the 3,000-mark for hospitalizations with 3,040 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus or symptoms of it. That's up from 2,951 the day prior.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 67.3 percent of the 268,222 Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.