Howard County Historical Society announces reopening June 14

The Howard County Historical Society (HCHS) has been monitoring the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and is preparing to reopen the Seiberling Mansion/Howard County Museum for tours June 14, following direction from the governor’s office and Howard County officials.
Tours will resume Sunday, June 14, on the regular schedule of 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.
Precautions will include limiting capacity (50 percent) and other protections for the health and safety of staff, volunteers, and visitors. In accordance with the state’s guidelines in Phase 4 of the state’s reopening, the use of masks is required for staff, volunteers, and visitors; social distancing will be observed; and sanitizer stations will be available. Masks will be available for purchase by visitors.
“The Historical Society anticipates bringing back volunteer docents prior to June 14 to begin training on new protocols for reopening,” said HCHS Board President Sharon Reed. There will be a strict policy for staff and volunteers on staying home if feeling ill or exhibiting any symptoms.
To minimize person-to-person interaction at the door, visitors are encouraged to pay for admission online at howardcountymuseum.org. Admission to the museum is free for members of the Historical Society and, for non-members, $10 for adults and $5 for those 18 and younger.
Be assured that extra cleaning and sanitizing of public spaces including restrooms, handrails, tables, trash cans, and exhibit glass will take place on a constant basis.
Reed said progress will be monitored and plans reevaluated as the state moves forward.