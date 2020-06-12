Howard County Government is open for business; Courthouse remains limited

Effective Monday at 8 a.m., Howard County Government is opening all county buildings for regular business.

Guests are encouraged to wear masks and to social distance when visiting a county office. The Howard County Courthouse continues to require anyone entering to wear a mask.

Commissioner Paul Wyman thanked everyone for their patience and cooperation during the past few months as Howard County navigated through its COVID-19 response.

“We have greatly appreciated how the taxpayers and citizens of Howard County have worked with us, not only while our buildings were closed but especially during the last few weeks of by appointment only. Everyone working together has enabled us to be in this position to reopen our facilities to the public. We are excited to get back to providing the high level of daily service our community is accustomed too,” said Commissioner Wyman. “I would also like to thank our departments heads for their outstanding leadership and all of our employees who quickly figured out creative ways to deliver important governmental services to our community. Your work during this time was unmatched, and it is a great example of good government.”

The commissioners will conduct their regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday, June 15, at 4 p.m. at 220 N. Main St., Room 338 with proper social distancing.

Howard County Plan Commission will hold its regularly-scheduled meeting at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center, 1500 Reed Road, on June 16 at 5:30 p.m.