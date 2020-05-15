Howard County COVID-19 deaths rise to 11

The Indiana State Department of Health reported another COVID-19 death in Howard County, marking the second death this week, for a total of 11 local deaths resulting from the virus.
With 11 residents now having died from the virus in Howard County, the ISDH released the local demographics for the deaths that previously were suppressed to protect the identities of people who live in the area.
All 11 deaths have been men, and seven of the 11 people who have died have been age 80 or older. One person has died who was between ages 70 and 79. Two people have died who were between ages 60 and 69, and one person has died who was between ages 50 and 59.
In addition, four more cases of COVID-19 were reported locally, bringing the total to 262 Howard County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Statewide, 614 new cases were reported, along with 42 new deaths. Now, 26,655 Hoosiers have tested positive, and 1,550 have died from the virus. An additional 141 Hoosiers have died who were presumed to have the virus.
165,448 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, including 1,778 in Howard County. Most of the positive cases locally are in ages 20 to 29 and 50 to 59, with both age groups accounting for 17.6 percent of positive cases.
Cass County continues to have the highest infection rate per capita with 411.5 residents per 10,000 testing positive. Howard County's rate is 31.7 residents per 10,000 testing positive.