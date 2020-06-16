Howard County COVID-19 deaths continue to rise

Deaths from COVID-19 in Howard County continue to rise.
As of Friday, the Howard County Health Department reported 48 deaths. Yesterday afternoon, the department reported three more deaths for a total of 51 residents to die from the virus since March 24.
The Indiana State Department of Health has demographics for 47 of the 51 local deaths. Of those, 55.3 percent were among age 80 and older, while 21.3 percent were between ages 70 to 79. 19.1 percent of the deaths were in ages 60 to 69, while 2.1 percent of the deaths were between ages 50 and 59 as well as ages 40 and 49.
Since yesterday, four more cases of the virus were confirmed in Howard County.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 440 new cases and 14 new deaths. Now, 40,786 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,265 have died. An additional 182 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Of the deaths, 1,082 have been in long-term care facilities.