Howard County COVID-19 death toll rises to 20

The Howard County Health Department reported three additional deaths from COVID-19, for a total of 20 residents who have died from the virus in the past two months.
Cases locally now sit at 363, though this is not yet reflected on the Indiana State Department of Health map.
Statewide, 513 new cases were reported, along with 21 additional deaths. Now, 30,901 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 1,812 Hoosiers have died. An additional 152 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on file.
Nearly 215,000 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, including 2,645 people in Howard County.
Yesterday Howard County Health Department officials said that after an initial surge in patients at the local testing site, the appointment volume "greatly decreased."
The officials encouraged anyone displaying symptoms, as well as those who are at high risk, members of a minority population that's at greater risk, pregnant women, and anyone who has been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient when the member lives with an at-risk population or when it is imperative the contact continues to work to make an appointment to get tested.
The testing site is located at the Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St., and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The site will be closed on Memorial Day.
To make an appointment, register at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.