Howard County COVID-19 cases sit at 415

The Indiana State Department of Health reported today 415 cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, an increase of 20 cases since Friday.
According to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman in a Facebook video posted yesterday, approximately 220 to 225 of 402 of the local cases have come from Tyson Foods, Indiana Packers, and area nursing homes. Around 180 of the local cases were community-spread.
Locally, there have been 31 deaths, and 24 of those deaths were nursing home related.
Statewide, ISDH reported 292 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths. Now, 34,830 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 1,976 have died. Another 166 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
In Howard County, 3,329 people have been tested for the virus.
Recoveries
According to Regenstrief Institute, approximately 65 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus, or 22,233, have recovered. In Howard County, approximately 57 percent, or 237, have recovered.