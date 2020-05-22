Howard County COVID-19 cases rise to 361

The Howard County Health Department reported 361 cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, an increase of 25 cases since yesterday.
Statewide, 493 new cases were reported and 27 new deaths. Now, 30,409 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 1,791 have died. An additional 150 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on file.
In Howard County, 2,506 residents have been tested.
Testing continue to be available for free in Kokomo at a testing site at the Kokomo Senior Center. The tests are for any symptomatic Hoosier, along with those who are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure, or another underlying condition. Testing also is open to members of a minority population that’s at greater risk, close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 patients, and those who have close contact with at-risk populations.
To make an appointment, register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by phone at 888-634-1116.