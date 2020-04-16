Howard County COVID-19 cases increase to 64; 587 new cases in state

Howard County is up to 64 cases of COVID-19, and three to four new cases continue to be confirmed daily, according to Dr. Don Zent, Howard County Health Officer with the Howard County Health Department.

The first resident tested positive for the virus on March 11, and afterward approximately one resident tested positive every other day. With three to four testing positive daily, Zent encouraged the community to continue to practice social distancing and to wear a mask when in public.

Of those who have tested positive locally, "half or more" have recovered, he said.

Statewide, 587 new cases were confirmed today, along with 41 newly-reported deaths.

According to Indiana State Department of Health data, intensive care unit beds and ventilators remain available. Currently, 44.6 percent ICU beds are open, along with 75.6 percent of the state's 2,961 ventilators.

Deaths remain most prevalent in ages 80 and older, accounting for 38.6 percent of deaths. Ages 0 to 39 account for only 1 percent of deaths. More men than women in Indiana have died from the virus, at 58.7 percent.

Of the state's 9,542 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 20 percent are between age 50 and 59. Ages 0 to 39 account for 26.2 percent of the cases, while those age 60 and older account for 36.8 percent of cases.

Marion County continues to have the most cases and deaths, with 3,320 and 164, respectively.

To date, 51,115 Hoosiers have been tested, including 411 in Howard County.