The Howard County Health Department today reported 450 cases of COVID-19 in Howard County, an increase of nine since Friday, and 42 deaths, an increase of two since Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health released data on 38 of the 42 local deaths, and, of those, 57.9 percent were age 80 or older, while 21.1 percent were between ages 60 and 69. Another 15.8 percent were ages 70 to 79. Fewer than six percent were between ages 40 and 59.
Statewide, ISDH reported today 244 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths. Now, 37,623 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,135 have died. Another 181 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.
Currently, 309,503 Hoosiers have been tested with a 12.2 percent positive rate.