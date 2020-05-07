Howard County cases of COVID-19 rise to 225

The Howard County Health Department reported yesterday afternoon that the county now has 225 cases of COVID-19.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today 650 new cases, bringing the total to 22,5032 residents who have tested positive. Thirty-one new deaths were reported for a total of 1,295 Hoosier deaths. There have been an additional 119 deaths where the person was considered probable for having the virus.
Cass County has the highest per capita rate of residents testing positive, at 389.8 residents per 10,000. The county's total climbed again today to 1,469, an increase of 27 since yesterday.
Statewide, 124,782 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, including 1,415 Howard County residents.
Starting yesterday, ISDH, in partnership with Optum, opened 20 free testing sites around the state. Currently, there are sites nearby in Elwood and Lafayette. A site in Howard County will open next week, along with 29 other sites around the state. Anyone can be tested who is symptomatic for COVID-19, has close contacts who have been confirmed positive, and/or has close contact with at-risk populations.
To register to be tested, call 888-634-1116 or visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting.