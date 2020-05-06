Howard County cases of COVID-19 rise to 222

The Howard County Health Department reported yesterday afternoon that the county now has 222 cases of COVID-19.
The cases have continued to increased since April 24 when only 85 residents had tested positive. The increase locally has been attributed to an outbreak at the Tyson Foods plant in Logansport, where 150 Howard County residents work, and an outbreak at a local nursing home.
Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported the second-biggest increase in cases to date with 862 positive cases reported for a total of 21,870 cases. Fifty-one new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,264 Hoosiers who have died from the virus. An additional 113 residents have died who were consider probable for having the virus.
Also today, 20 testing sites around Indiana opened, through the Indiana State Department of Health in partnership with Optum, and anyone who is symptomatic for the virus can register to be tested for free here or by calling 888-634-1116. Next week, an additional 30 sites will open in Indiana, including one in Howard County.
Cases in Cass County continue to rise, as the country now has 1,442 residents with COVID-19, an increase of 36 from yesterday.
Statewide, 120,496 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, including 1,393 in Howard County.