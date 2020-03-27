Howard County blocks purchase of certain nonessential goods

Today, Howard County issued another order relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, this time restricting what stores can sell during the outbreak.

The Howard County Board of Commissioners signed an ordinance placing restrictions on the sale of certain goods that were deemed nonessential. Those restrictions were put into place after an outcry from the business community, wherein businesses that were shuttered in response to COVID-19 complained that the businesses left open to sell essential goods still were selling nonessential items.

This, according to the ordinance, also allowed shoppers to needlessly congregate in stores. According to Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, the goal of the ordinance was to encourage individuals to stay home if going into public isn’t necessary. The new ordinance, he said, hopefully would cut down the chances of COVID-19 being transmitted.

Last Friday, an ordinance declaring a public health emergency by Howard County went into effect. This ordinance shuttered all businesses deemed nonessential by the county. But, the language of today’s ordinance indicated the business community took issue with some businesses being allowed to stay open due to the sale of essential goods, but still selling nonessential items.

“The complaints have come from businesses that have been closed that sell all or mostly nonessential goods who see customers purchasing nonessential items from stores … that are open for business,” read the ordinance. “This is not fair to the businesses that have closed in compliance with the county’s order.”

The ordinance also referenced reports from store employees who witnessed customers congregating in stores “because they were bored at home and came to the stores to browse and buy only nonessential goods, causing longer lines and more people in the stores.”

Such practices violated the “crucial need” for social distancing practices and limitations on social gatherings.

As a result, on March 28, beginning at 12 p.m., stores are to cease the sale of nonessential items. The nonessential items listed in the ordinance include:

Jewelry

Furniture

Home and lawn décor

Toys/games

Carpets/rugs/flooring

Non-emergency appliances

Music/books/magazines

Craft and art supplies

Paint

Entertainment electronics

Melissa Coxey, the president of the Indiana Retail Council, issued a supporting statement with the ordinance.

“As a retail association, we understand that these are unprecedented times and that hard decisions have to be made in protecting not only customers but also retail businesses that have made the sacrifice and temporarily closed,” said Coxey. “In fairness to all retailers and to protect public health and safety, Howard County put an order in place, and we urge all retailers to follow and support the order.”