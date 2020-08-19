Howard Counts trends upward in ER visits for COVID-19

Two more Howard County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in Howard County and 506 more people statewide, according to the Indiana State Department of Health today.

Now, 990 Howard County residents have tested positive, and 82,336 Hoosiers.

In addition, ISDH reported 14 new deaths statewide; none were in Howard County. Now, 2,968 Hoosiers have died from the virus, and an additional 212 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

In Howard County, 61 people have died. The last local death was on Aug. 1. The majority of deaths locally have been in people age 80 and older. That demographic has accounted for 60.7 percent of the deaths. No deaths have been reported locally in anyone younger than the 40 to 49 age range.

To date, 934,033 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus and 1,202,015 tests have been administered. In Howard County, 11,716 residents have been tested. The seven-day positivity rate statewide is 7.7 percent; in Howard County, it's 5.7 percent.

Statewide, the majority of people testing positive, 18.5 percent, are those age 20 to 29.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, positive tests, emergency room visits, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions are all trending downward based on seven-day moving averages. Trend data for deaths was inconclusive.

In Howard County, however, emergency room visits are trending upward. From Aug. 5 to Aug. 11, 10 residents visited an emergency room for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19. From Aug. 12 to Aug. 18, that number increased to 17.

Howard County is trending downward in positive tests, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions. Trend data for deaths was inconclusive.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 76.9 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.

(Correction: Yesterday's COVID-19 update reported that the last local death was on June 28. According to the ISDH, the last local death was on Aug. 1.)