Hotel conference center construction put on ‘indefinite delay’

Local officials confirmed last week that the plan to construct a hotel conference center in the heart of the city has been delayed indefinitely nearly two years after it was unveiled by former Mayor Greg Goodnight’s administration.

Those involved indicated the project still will move forward eventually, but that will be dependent upon how and when the local tourism industry recovers from a decrease in travel created by the COVID-19 pandemic, they said.

“I think the term ‘indefinite delay’ is accurate,” said Charlie Sparks, the president and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance. “We’ll just have to see at what pace the recovery occurs … Demand is down. That makes a project like this riskier for a developer and financial institutions that would finance such a development. And then also … let’s see how things recover and see what our revenue stream looks like with the innkeeper’s tax.”

According to Sparks, a deal never was finalized with Envoy Companies, which was announced as the third developer attached to the project in October of last year. It was the same company undertaking the construction of a parking garage across from City Hall. He said a development agreement with Envoy expired and that the parties involved “just didn’t close on the deal.” He said this occurred around the first of the year.

But, local officials appear to still want the project to reach fruition. When it originally was announced, the hotel conference center represented a partnership between multiple local entities and private development, including Howard County government, the city of Kokomo, The Greater Kokomo Visitors Bureau, the Convention and Visitors Board, and Dora Hotel Company, which originally was slated to construct the hotel portion of the project while the local entities would fund the adjoining conference center.

The original price tag for the planned development amounted to about $26 million.

“We’ll need to take a look at the hotel and conference center industry as a whole and look at the feasibility study that was done a few years back to lend its support to having that type of facility in downtown Kokomo,” said Mayor Tyler Moore. “I still think it’s something the community would benefit from. If the footprint takes a different look or just the development as a whole, how it plays into the rest of the local hospitality market that we have and obviously with what’s forthcoming with Championship Park, we want to make sure that would complement that project and everything else that we currently have available.”

There also may be a change in which developer is eventually attached to the project. While Dora Hotel Company originally was going to be responsible for the hotel portion of the development, it was made public in May 2019 that the developer backed out of the project. Soon thereafter, in June 2019, it was announced MWA Kokomo LLC would take over the development.

But, that partnership too was not meant to be. In October 2019, the city announced Envoy Companies, which previously developed The Lofts at Union Street apartments and the existing downtown parking garage, would develop the hotel. A development agreement with that company expired at the end of the year.

“Things are on hold with the most recent developer, but in light of the pandemic situation and such, there may be the need to look for yet another option, if that makes sense,” said Moore. “Knowing that they’ve got our project going here and not knowing what their overall footprint looks like, once things come out and we start getting serious about it again, they may even say, ‘You know what, it’s not going to be feasible for us to pursue this project.’ Or, ‘If we’re going to be still considered for the project, these are the parameters we need to go with now because of what’s happened.’

“With the uncertainty of how things are going to come out after the state opens back up and where the state of the hospitality industry is, it could very well be that the developer may not be in a position to continue as well or the conversation may need to change and if parameters would change we may need to look at other options. It’s still uncertain at this time.”

When Sparks was asked if Envoy still was attached to the project, he said, “We have begun communications with another developer.”

But, Sparks declined to publicly acknowledge which developer that may be.

While it’s unclear how and when the project will shape up, it’s obvious that the journey to bringing a hotel conference center to downtown Kokomo has been a winding one. It went from a targeted grand opening in spring 2020 on the creekside property near Superior and Union streets to the current “indefinite delay.”