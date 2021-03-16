Hospital presidents reflect on the year of the COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic began making the news, the local hospitals began bracing for what potentially could be a surge in patients and working to ensure they had the personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep their staffs safe.

A year ago, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Community Howard Regional Health took immediate steps to develop specific units for COVID-19 patients, secure PPE, put new protocols in place, and ramp up telemedicine. It was a rollercoaster for everyone. But through collaboration, dedication, and education, the hospitals pulled through what they hope has been the worst of it.

“We really did get through it by the grace of God,” said Margie Johnson, president of Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. “We did. We had some smart people, really smart people showing us the path, from Ascension leadership to our system leaders to our local leaders, a lot of really smart people. It was a really tough year for our staff, and they were amazing.”

Joe Hooper, president of Community Howard Regional Health, also commended staff for their resiliency.

“It showed how resilient our staff can be when the chips are down, how they rise together, step up to meet the challenges,” Hooper said.

Community Howard Regional Health

In March last year when the pandemic hit, Community Howard Regional Health employees marched into uncharted territory and began renovating the hospital so it could safely house COVID patients.

With non-elective surgeries canceled, those spaces that traditionally were used for those procedures, prep, and recovery were repurposed into COVID units. These units had to be negative airflow rooms, meaning the air in the rooms was being exhausted out the side of the building instead of into the hallways, which required the purchase and installation of those negative airflow systems.

The hospital acquired more ventilators and cross-trained staff so they could work on different units and be moved around as demand showed itself.

The biggest challenge early on was having enough PPE and the right PEE to take care of these patients. However, Hooper said that became less of a problem over a period of weeks due to the hospital network’s purchasing ability.

Another worry was whether the hospital would have the capacity to care for patients in the event of big surges.

“The other worry we had, at that time of year, it’s our busy time of the year. If we had a big increase in our census, and then we had these COVID patients on top of it, how are we going to manage it?” Hooper said.

A plan was created where different spaces, such as in the operating rooms or space in the emergency department, could be utilized should that happen, but fortunately that plan never had to be put into effect, though it’s still on the books should it ever be needed.

The hospital received its first COVID patient on March 16.

Following, Community Howard saw two peaks in its COVID patient census. The first one was in the spring in April. As summer rounded the corner, numbers started falling, and they stayed down until around November. The second peak happened in December, and it was much bigger than the spring spike. At that time, the hospital had 30 positive patients in-house and 12 cases being investigated.

It was hard on the bedside caregivers, he said, and it continues to be into 2021.

“These last few months, even though we’re seeing less patients, the patients are sicker and especially in our ICU. They’re having to deal with more and more people passing away in our care than we normally would see, and it started taking an emotional toll on [bedside caregivers]. We’re looking for different ways to support them and take some of that pressure and anxiety off of them, but it’s just really hard to deal with that for a whole year in a row with no relief. They’ve done a great job. It’s just emotionally draining.”

Today, numbers are down again. On March 9, the hospital had two COVID-positive patients and one being investigated. While Hooper said he feels like he can see the light at the end of the tunnel, the pandemic has been so uncertain that no one knows what it could bring still.

Through the course of the pandemic, Community Howard has treated 568 COVID patients.

Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo

March 9 marked the day Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo got its first COVID patient, and it also was the day the hospital opened its incident command for all of Ascension, which ran through June 9, for about 13 weeks.

As part of the incident command, there were daily meetings, sometimes twice daily, on protocols and policies that were being implemented and updated continuously as the hospital began seeing its first spike in COVID patients that April.

By May, however, the influx of patients and cases of COVID in the community started going down, and hospital leadership began thinking about back-to-business plans and reopening some of the services that had been halted.

From July through October, hospital admissions remained lower, and Johnson said the hospital stayed at single-digit COVID admissions.

That changed in mid-October. The volume surged — and higher than it did in the spring. In December, the hospital had its highest volume of COVID patients it had seen throughout the pandemic, and incident command was reopened.

While Johnson said that spike wasn’t really expected, nor was the reopening of incident command, this time around, staff had a better handle on how to deal with it.

“We really were a lot more prepared this time than the first time because we knew what PPE to use. We knew what medications were out there. The physicians knew how to treat these patients,” she said.

This time, the hospital already had a stockpile of supplies and extra ventilators should they need them, which Johnson said they thankfully never did. And, according to Johnson, the hospital never exceeded its maximum potential.

Along the way, hospital leadership found themselves raising their hands as much as they could to volunteer for different trials and programs. When they had the chance to participate in plasma trials, they did, and they became one of the first hospitals to do so. They participated in an antibody infusion clinic, and when they had a chance to set up vaccine clinics, they again raised their hands.

“We said, ‘Yes, that’s exactly something we need to do,’” she said. “Our team just felt terribly excited. This is exactly what we need to be a part of.”

Ascension set up four vaccine clinics around the state, and one was in Kokomo.

Johnson said she was proud of how the staff stepped up and showed up over the last year.

“Never did I hear, ‘I can’t.’ You know, never did I hear, ‘We won’t.’ It was, ‘How do we?’ ‘What are we going to do about that?’ and, ‘How can we serve?’ And so I’m not emotional because I’m sad. I was excited that I was just really blessed to be a part of it,” she said.

Johnson also was grateful to the community for the support they showed. The cards and gifts that were received over the past year, she said, meant a lot, and there also were times when the community gathered in the parking lot in their vehicles to flash their lights and honk their horns in solidarity.

That, Johnson said, is what it means to come together as a community.

As early March, Ascension had “very few” COVID patients in the hospital.

Next challenge

Over the course of the pandemic, both hospital presidents noticed a decline in the number of patients getting regular checkups and screenings and an increase in those not seeking care. The next challenge they face is reassuring the community that the hospitals are safe and stressing the importance of seeking regular care.

Nationwide, numbers show a decrease in cancer, heart disease, and stroke in 2020, but the hospital presidents said they don’t believe there are actually fewer cases of these diseases. Instead, they believe it’s because more people aren’t seeking treatment.

“I want people to know it is safe to go to your doctor. It is safe to go to the ER, and people really need to take care of themselves because we haven’t for about a year,” Johnson said.