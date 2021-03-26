Hospital, ICU admissions for COVID trending upward statewide

According to the Regenstrief Institute, COVID hospital admissions and ICU admissions are trending upward statewide.

After hospitalizations dipped to a record low of 548 on March 21, they've since risen. Today, 637 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, up from 627 yesterday.

Howard County, however, is trending downward for hospitalizations and ICU admissions, though the county is one of only seven Indiana counties trending upward for emergency room visits for COVID.

So far this week, 10 Howard County residents have visited an emergency room for COVID. All last week, 13 residents visited an ER for the virus. Three Howard County residents have been hospitalized for the virus this week, and there has been one ICU admission. There was one ICU admission last week.

The state is trending downward for positive tests, emergency room visits, and deaths.

Daily update

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID for the first time since March 5.

Today, there were 1,136 new cases reported, along with 20 new deaths. Of those, 14 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County. Now, 9,353 residents have tested positive, and 209 have died from the virus.

Currently, 110 Hoosiers are in an ICU for COVID, down from 112 yesterday, and 47 are on a ventilator for the virus, up from 45 yesterday.

The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 3.4 percent, while Howard County's is 4.5 percent.