Horizon Bank awards United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties $5,000 for COVID-19 relief fund

Horizon Bank has awarded United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties a $5,000 grant to be used for the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Abbie Smith, president and CEO of United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties, thanked Horizon Bank for the donation and said the fund will allow United Way to delay resources to community-based organizations that are offering emergency relief to families and individuals in need and working with unexpected expenses related to COVID-19.

Four grants for local nonprofits with the COVID-19 Emergency fund already have been approved. $1,000 was allocated to Tipton Boys & Girls Club, $4,500 to Bona Vista Programs, $1,000 to Coordinated Assistance Ministries, and $3,000 to the Family Service Association of Howard County.

“As a corporate citizen, Horizon Bank has a responsibility to assist in the growth and prosperity of our communities, not only through economic development but also as a leader in corporate citizenship, volunteerism, and fulfilling unmet needs of the community. We know our families are struggling right now with unplanned business closures and expenses and we feel called to help,” said John Marley, VP, Sr. Commercial Loan Officer, Horizon Bank.As the pandemic unfolds, United Way is partnering with nonprofits, government, businesses, churches, and community volunteers to make sure supports are in place to help struggling families.

“United Way has a history in Howard and Tipton counties of stepping up when our citizens are in need. We know right now our most vulnerable citizens are even more at risk with business closures and unplanned expenses. We want to do everything possible to ensure our hardest-hit families come through this pandemic,” said Rex Ambrose, United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties Board Chair.

Nearly one-fourth of the households are ALICE, Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, and Employed — a term United Way uses to describe the demographic they serve.

"These households make just a little too much to qualify for public assistance, but not enough to fully meet their basic budget, let alone set aside any savings for a safety net when crises hit," said Smith.

Community-based organizations can apply for the Emergency Fund at unitedwayhoco.org.

Donations can be made securely at unitedwayhoco.org, by calling 765-457-HELP (4357), or by mailing a check to 210 W. Walnut St., Kokomo, IN 46901.