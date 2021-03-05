Hoosiers teachers can be vaccinated at federal pharmacies

Indiana teachers now are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
This means teachers and staff in pre-K to 12 schools and childcare programs under age 50 can receive vaccinations at Kroger, Walmart, and Meijer, while teachers age 50 and older can be vaccinated anywhere in the state.
The federal government made additional doses available to pharmacies that are in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to prioritize teachers, while the state's vaccination plan continues to roll out based on age.
To register at Kroger, click here. To register at Meijer, click here. To register at Walmart, click here.
Those eligible for state vaccinations can register at vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov/.