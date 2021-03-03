Hoosiers ages 50 to 54 eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

The Indiana State Department of Health has further expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Hoosiers ages 50 and older.

Now, Hoosiers age 50 and older, healthcare workers who have face-to-face interactions with patients, those with exposure to COVID-19 infectious material, and first responders are eligible. This comes after eligibility was expanded yesterday to Hoosiers ages 55 to 59.

To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, visit vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov or call 211.

The vaccine is free, though vaccine providers can bill a patient's insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine but will not be able to charge the patient.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

As of today, 11,563 Howard County residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6,125 are fully vaccinated. Now, 21 percent of Howard County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, up from 18 percent last week.

Statewide, 1,031,266 Hoosiers have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 608,638 are fully vaccinated. That amounts to 24 percent of the population statewide, up from 21 percent last week.

Approximately 3 percent of the population is being vaccinated each week currently.

There are six vaccine sites in Howard County: The Kokomo Event & Conference Center, Kroger Pharmacy on North Dixon Road, Kroger Pharmacy on South Washington Street, Meijer Pharmacy on Easter Markland Avenue, St. Vincent Kokomo Educational Center, and Walmart Pharmacy on East Markland Avenue.