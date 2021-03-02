Hoosiers age 55 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Hoosiers ages 55 to 59 now are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Indiana State Department of Health further expanded eligibility to this age group. Now, Hoosiers age 55 and older, healthcare workers who have face-to-face interactions with patients, those with exposure to COVID-19 infectious material, and first responders are eligible. For a complete breakdown of eligibility, click here.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, visit vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov or call 211.
The vaccine is free, though vaccine providers can bill a patient's insurance for a fee to administer the vaccine but will not be able to charge the patient.
As of last Wednesday, 10,478 Howard County residents had received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 4,578 were fully vaccinated. Now, 18 percent of the population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, up from 15 percent last week and 12 percent the week prior.
There are six vaccine sites in Howard County: The Kokomo Event & Conference Center, Kroger Pharmacy on North Dixon Road, Kroger Pharmacy on South Washington Street, Meijer Pharmacy on Easter Markland Avenue, St. Vincent Kokomo Educational Center, and Walmart Pharmacy on East Markland Avenue.