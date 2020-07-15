Holcomb extends stage 4.5 to end of July

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced today in a press conference that the state will remain in Stage 4.5 of the Back on Track Indiana program until the end of the month.

After an increase in cases of COVID-19 for two straight weeks, Holcomb said that he believed that this was the correct course of action given the circumstances. Under stage 4.5 of the plan, capacity levels of restaurants will remain at 75 percent, bars will remain at 50 percent, and entertainment venues will also remain at 50 percent.

“We’re at a very volatile place, both as a state and a country,” said Holcomb.

During a livestream of the press conference, Holcomb and Indiana State Department of Health Commissioner Kristina Box explained the increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

There were 700 new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana reported today, bringing the total positive cases to 53,750. Additionally, 10 deaths were recorded, bring the Indiana death total from the virus to 2,592, said Box.

Governor Holcomb reiterated the fact that every Hoosier has a part to play during the course of the pandemic.

“Everyone has a responsibility - to socially distance, to wear a mask,” Holcomb said.

When asked about schools reopening, Holcomb said that educators need to be “flexible and realistic” when it comes to reopening and encouraged administrators for schools to explore hybrid and virtual options.

When asked about enacting a statewide mask mandate, like those in place in Alabama and California, Governor Holcomb said that his administration was working with local leaders across the state, and that he would be updating his executive order. The updated order will force event planners to get approval for events with over 250 guests from a local health department and must have a plan in place that addresses face-coverings, distancing capabilities and more.

“However, I’m not ruling a mask mandate out if we see a surge in cases like Florida or Texas,” Governor Holcomb said.