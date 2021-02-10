Ho. Co. stays 'orange' while most counties move to 'yellow'

While 50 of Indiana's 92 counties now are "yellow" on the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 metrics map, Howard County remains "orange."

The map scores counties either "blue," "yellow," "orange," or "red," which represent increasingly worse community spread. The overall score is assigned based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity rate.

Only one county, Switzerland County, remained "red," while one county, Starke County, scored "blue."

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, Howard County scored "red," which represents 200 or more new cases. Howard County had 281 cases per 100,000 residents.

Forty-six counties scored "red," while the rest were "orange" except five, which were "yellow." No counties scored "blue."

7-day all tests positivity rate

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, most counties scored "yellow," including Howard. "Yellow" represents a positivity rate of 5 to 9.9 percent. Howard County's was 8.66 percent.

Eleven counites were "orange," while 12 were blue. One county, Switzerland County, was "red."

Daily update

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 1,452 new cases of COVID and 52 new deaths. Of those, 30 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.

Hospitalizations increased slightly to 1,273, up from 1,265 yesterday.

Currently, 12.1 percent of the state's 2,174 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, while 35.5 percent are available. Of the state's 2,797 ventilators, 4.9 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 78.5 percent are available.