Ho. Co. returns to 'orange' on state COVID metrics map

After moving to "red" for the first time last week, Howard County returned to "orange" on the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 metrics map that's updated each Wednesday.

The map aims to track community spread of the virus and institutes county-by-county restrictions based on color. The map scores counties either "blue," "yellow," "orange," or "red," which represent increasingly worse community spread. The overall score is assigned based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity rate.

Overall score

The map showed much more promise this week after last week's placed an all-time high of 73 counties in "red."

This week, that number dropped to 34 counties in "red." One county scored "yellow," while the rest, including Howard County, were "orange."

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

Last week, all counties scored "red" except one in the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents. This week all counties, including Howard, scored "red" except four.

To score "red," counties must have 200 or more new cases of the virus per 100,000 residents. Howard County had 480 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 783 last week.

Seven-day all tests positivity rate

There was far less "red" on the map this week in the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate.

Last week, the majority of Indiana counties, including Howard, were "red." This week, the majority of counties are "orange," including Howard, while seven counties scored "yellow."

"Yellow" represents a positivity rate between 5 and 9.9 percent, while "orange" represents a positivity rate between 10 and 14.9 percent, and "red" represents a positivity rate of 15 percent or greater.

Howard County's rate was 12.86 percent, down from 16.33 percent last week.

Daily update

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 2,942 new cases of the virus and 62 new deaths. Of those, 83 cases and one death were in Howard County.

Now, 18 Howard County residents have died from the virus this year, and 141 have died in total. 8,061 residents have tested positive for the virus.

Hospitalizations

Hospitalizations throughout the state continue to drop. As of yesterday, 2,302 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus or symptoms of it, down from 2,332 the prior day.

At the end of November, an all-time high of nearly 3,500 people were hospitalized with COVID or symptoms of it.

Of the state's 2,157 ICU beds, 27 percent currently are available, while 24.2 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,801 ventilators, 74.5 percent are available, while 9.8 percent are in use for COVID patients.