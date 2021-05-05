Ho. Co. returns to 'blue' on state metrics map

Howard County again has returned to "blue" on the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 metrics map after moving to "yellow" last week.

While the map, which is updated each Wednesday, no longer imposes county-by-county restrictions, it aims to help Hoosiers track community spread of the virus based on scores of "blue," the best possible, to "yellow," "orange," and "red," the worst possible.

This week, Howard County scored "blue" in the overall score, along with just over half of Indiana counties. No counties scored" red," though eight counties scored "orange."

The scores are based on two categories: number of cases and positivity rate.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, Howard County scored "yellow," the same as last week. "Yellow" represents 100 to 199 new cases per 100,000 residents. Howard County had 86 cases, down from 96 last week.

Only two counties, Warren and Blackford, score "blue," and eight counties scored "red."

Positivity rate

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, Howard County scored "blue," an improvement from "yellow" last week. "Blue" represents a positivity rate of less than 5 percent. Howard County's rate was 4.23, down from 5.43 last week.

Most counties scored "blue" in this category, while one, LaGrange County, scored "red."

Vaccinations

Currently, 21,154 Howard County residents are fully-vaccinated, while another 25,082 have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. These numbers are up from last week's fully-vaccinated count of 19,445 residents and 24,588 with a single dose.

Statewide, more than 2 million residents are fully-vaccinated, up from 1.8 million last week. Indiana's population is 6.7 million (which also includes individuals under age 16 who are not currently eligible for a vaccine).

Daily update

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,160 new cases of the virus and 10 new deaths. Of those, 14 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.

Hospitalizations continue to rise. As of yesterday, 1,019 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus. The last time hospitalizations were over 1,000 was on Feb. 15.

As of yesterday, 199 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, up from 184 the day prior, and 89 were on ventilators, the same as yesterday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, Indiana was trending upward in four of five tracked categories: positive tests, emergency room visits, hospitalizations, and IUC admissions. The state was trending downward in deaths.

Howard County specifically was trending upward in positive tests and emergency room visits and trending downward in deaths, ICU admissions, and hospitalizations.