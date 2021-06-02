Ho. Co. remains 'yellow' on state metrics map

Howard County remains "yellow" on the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 metrics map that aims to track community spread of the virus.

This week, the county scored "yellow" in the category of cases per 100,000 residents with a rate of 79 per 100,000 and "yellow" in the category of positivity rate with a rate of 7.51 for an overall score of "yellow."

The majority of counties were "blue" across the state in the overall score, with only one county scoring "orange," Owen County.

Vaccinations

Since last Wednesday, 91 more Howard County residents became fully vaccinated. Now, 26,673 residents have been fully vaccinated, while another 27,330 have had a first dose administered.

Statewide, 2.5 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, and 2.6 million have received a first dose.

Daily update

The ISDH today reported 282 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new deaths. Of those, five cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.

Statewide, 63 new variant cases were detected for a total of 3,445, and one new cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) was confirmed. Now, 92 children have been affected with an average age of 9.7.

Hospitalizations are at 699, down from 705 the day prior. As of yesterday, 142 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, down from 144 the day prior, and 78 were on ventilators, up from 75 the day prior.