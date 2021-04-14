Ho. Co. remains 'yellow' on COVID metrics map, inches closer to 'orange'

Howard County remained "yellow" today on the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 metrics map, though it moved one step closer to "orange," going from a score of 1 to 1.5.

Scores of 0 to 0.5 land counties "blue" designations, while scores of 2 and 2.5 land counties "orange" designations. Counties in "red" score 3 or higher based on two categories: weekly cases per 100,000 residents and seven-day all tests positivity rate.

Starting April 5, the color-coded map no longer is linked to county-by-county restrictions; instead, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said the metrics map will continue to be updated each Wednesday to serve as a guideline for counties to make informed decisions based on the spread of the virus.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, Howard County scored "orange," the same as last week, along with 31 other counties, up from 25 counties last week. Two counties scored "red," while the rest scored "yellow." No counties scored "blue."

"Orange" represents 100 to 199 new cases of COVID per 100,000 residents. Howard County had 102, down from 123 last week.

Seven-day positivity rate

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, Howard County moved to "yellow" from "blue" last week. Thirty-five counties scored "yellow," down from 37 last week while the rest were "blue" except LaPorte County, which scored "orange."

"Yellow" represents a positivity rate of 5 to 9.9 percent. Howard County's was 5.16 percent, up from 4.78 percent last week.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Vaccinations

Statewide. 1,465,361 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, up from 1,291,190 last week.

In Howard County, 15,257 residents are fully vaccinated, up from 13,108 last week. An additional 22,581 residents have received a first dose of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. Just over 1,500 residents have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which since has been paused after six people in the U.S. experienced blood clotting after getting the vaccine.

Now, 18 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, up from 16 percent last week. Forty-six percent of the population locally is fully vaccinated or has had a first dose of a vaccine, up from 41 percent last Wednesday.

Daily update

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 1,233 new cases of the virus and 20 new deaths. Of those, 16 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.

Now, 9,606 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 211 have died from it.

Hospitalizations statewide as of yesterday were 881, the day as the day prior but up hundreds from just week ago.

As of yesterday, 184 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, up from 177 the day prior, and 72 were on ventilators, down from 78 the day prior.