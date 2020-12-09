Ho. Co. remains 'orange' on state metrics map, though county ordinance elevates it to 'red'

Howard County remains "orange" on the Indiana State Department of Health's metrics map that's updated each Wednesday and aims to track the community spread of COVID-19, though local officials signed an ordinance yesterday elevating the status to "red" and putting into effect restrictions that come with that color.

The state map scores counties either "blue," "yellow," "orange," or "red," which represent increasingly worse community spread. The overall score is assigned based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity score.

Counties in "orange" and "red" have state restrictions in place, though local counties and cities can implement stricter restrictions, like Howard County did yesterday.

This week, again, no Indiana counties scored "blue" or "yellow" in the overall weekly score. The majority, including Howard County, were "orange," while the number of counties in "red" more than doubled from last week, rising from 16 to 35.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

For the third consecutive week, all Indiana counties scored "red" in the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents. To score "red," counties must have 200 or more new cases per 100,000 residents.

Howard County had 958, up from 695 last week.

Seven-day all tests positivity rate

Like in previous weeks, there was more color on the map in the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, though no counties scored "blue." Twelve counties -- including Howard -- earned "yellow," while the majority were "orange" and "red."

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

To score "yellow," the positivity rate must be between 5 and 9.9 percent. Howard County's was 8.81 percent, up from 6.41 percent last week.

"Orange" counties have positivity rates between 10 and 14.9 percent, while "red" counties have positivity rates at 15 percent or higher.

Daily update

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 5,853 new cases of COVID-19 today and 98 new deaths.

Of those, 144 more cases were reported in Howard County, along with two new deaths. Now, 4,842 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 86 have died. The majority of local deaths, 51.2 percent, have been among those age 80 and older, while 27.9 percent have been in those ages 70 to 79.

Since Thanksgiving, there have been eight deaths from COVID-19 locally, along with one death on Thanksgiving.

Currently, in District 6, which includes Howard County, only 14.5 percent of the district's 165 ICU beds are available. 65.5 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the district's 223 ventilators, 70 percent are available, while 18.4 percent are in use for COVID patients.

To read more about Howard County's ordinance and COVID-19 restrictions, visit http://kokomoperspective.com/covid-19/commissioners-elevate-county-status-to-red-new-restrictions-in-place/article_d746c6fc-39a2-11eb-82ef-e391be717c8b.html or https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/files/cid25617016-C5A9-4835-99C9-4FD8B2326F11.pdf.