Ho. Co. reaches 580 cases of COVID-19

About three to four new cases of COVID-19 a day continue to be added to the number of Howard County residents testing positive for the virus.

Yesterday, Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman broke down the numbers regarding local cases and deaths in a video posted on Facebook. Of the 580 cases locally, about half are considered “community-spread,” while the other half are “facility-related” and include outbreaks at long-term care facilities, Tyson Foods, Indiana Packers, and the like.

While Wyman said Howard County hasn’t seen a spike in cases like other communities across the nation have seen, he encouraged people to stay vigilant.

“Community spread is something we’re keeping an eye on very closely because I know everyone has seen around the country that things are starting to really flare back up. Fortunately here in Kokomo and Howard County, we have not had one of those big flare-ups, but we are seeing about three to four confirmed cases a day. So the virus is still very present, and there is still an opportunity to get the virus. So we’ve got to be smart about what we’re doing," he said.

Locally, 60 Howard County residents have died from the virus. Of those, Wyman said 49 are facility-related.

The Indiana State Department of Health released its latest COVID-19 data today at 12 p.m., and 330 new cases of the virus were reported since yesterday, along with five new deaths. Now, 48,331 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,505 have died. Another 193 people have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

ISDH has data for 57 of the deaths that have occurred in Howard County. One death is shown to have occurred in a local resident between the ages of 20 and 29. However, Howard County Coroner Steve Seele said this case still is under investigation, and a cause of death has yet to be determined.

Of the other deaths, 57.9 percent have occurred in ages 80 and older locally.

Since last Tuesday, 2,737 more Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 57 more have died. There have been 38 new cases in Howard County since then as well, for an increase of about six new cases daily in that timeframe.

Wyman encouraged the community to continue to wear masks and not to turn mask-wearing into a political statement.

“Listen, don’t let the mask thing become a Republican deal, a Democrat deal, a civil liberties deal. It’s nothing to do with that. The mask issue really is just about being able to knock those droplets down, not have them spreading throughout the air and affecting people that we’re around because there’s a possibility that you could be carrying the virus and don’t even know that,” Wyman said.

Statewide, 526,592 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, including 6,067 people in Howard County, an increase of 412 people tested since last Tuesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, approximately 78 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.