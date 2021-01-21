Ho. Co. one of two counties with increasing ICU admissions for COVID

According to the Regenstrief Institute, Howard County is one of only two Indiana counties with COVID-19 ICU admissions that are trending upward based on seven-day moving averages.

Last week, 10 residents were admitted to an ICU for COVID.

The other county experiencing an increase was Lake County, which had 16 ICU admissions last week among a population of 485,493, nearly six times that of Howard County's.

Last week, 49 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID or symptoms of it. Sixteen were hospitalized.

Daily update

One more Howard County resident have died from COIVD-19, and 74 more have tested positive, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Now, 142 residents have died, and 8,134 have tested positive. So far this year, 19 residents have died from the virus.

Statewide, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,733 new cases and 64 new deaths, for a total of more than 600,000 Hoosiers to test positive and more than 9,000 deaths.

Hospitalizations

Currently, 27 percent of the state's 2,161 ICU beds are available, while 24 percent are in use for COVID patients. Of the state's 2,807 ventilators, 73.8 percent are available, while 9.5 percent are in use for COVID patients.

Hospitalizations rose by one since yesterday, putting them at 2,303.

Vaccinations

As of yesterday, 2,684 Howard County residents had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 724 were fully vaccinated.