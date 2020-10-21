Ho. Co. one of only eight counties to receive 'blue' COVID-19 score

While the majority of Indiana counties earned "yellow" and "orange" scores in the Indiana State Department of Heath's weekly metrics scoring system aimed at tracking the community spread of COVID-19, Howard County was one of only eight to score "blue," the best score possible.

Last week, 25 counties, including Howard, scored "blue" for the overall weekly score, which is determined by scores given for the number new cases of COVID-19 and the county's seven-day all tests positivity rate.

Howard County scored "yellow," the same as last week, for the number of new cases of the virus, which must be between 10 and 99 new cases per 100,000 residents to receive that score. The county had 98 cases per 100,000.

No counties received a "blue" score in this category, and only 12 counties, including Howard, scored "yellow." Forty counties earned "red" scores, the worst score possible, which indicates 200 or more cases per 100,000 residents.

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, Howard County maintained its "blue" score from last week, indicating a positivity rate of less than 5 percent. Its positivity rate was 3.63 percent.

Twenty-five counties, including Howard, received this score, while five counties, all on the state line of Indiana, received "red" scores. Those counties were LaGrange, Vermillion, Posey, Ohio, and Dearborn.

Four counties received overall "red" scores: Vermillion, Posey, Ohio, and Dearborn. Vermillion had 303 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 15.04 percent. Posey had 338 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 15.27 percent. Dearborn had 226 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 17.03 percent. Ohio had the worst statistics of all Indiana counties with 476 cases per 100,000 residents and a positivity rate of 28.77 percent.

Daily update

Today the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,766 new cases of the virus and 15 new deaths. Twelve of those cases were in Howard County, bringing the total to 1,600 residents to test positive for the virus. There were no new local deaths.

The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 6.9 percent, and the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate is 12.7 percent.

In total, there have been 3,790 Hoosier deaths and an additional 233 people who have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Just over 1.5 million Hoosiers have been tested for the virus, and more than 2.5 million tests have been administered. In Howard County, 19,120 individuals have been tested for COVID-19.

Currently, 18.8 percent of the state's 2,242 ICU beds are in use for COVID-19 patients, while 34.8 percent are available. Nearly 5 percent of the state's 2,828 ventilators are in use for COVID-19 patients, and 77.4 percent are available.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, the state is trending upward in three of five tracked categories: positive tests, hospital admissions, and ICU admissions. The state is trending downward in emergency room visits, while trend data for deaths was inconclusive.

Howard County is trending upward in positive tests and trending downward in emergency room visits, hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and deaths.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 79.8 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.