Ho. Co. one of 13 counties with rising hospitalizations

As cases of COVID-19 increase in Indiana, hospitalizations are increasing as well.

As of yesterday, 2,336 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus or symptoms of it. That was up from 2,174 hospitalizations the day prior. In the spring, when the virus peaked initially, the highest number of Hoosiers hospitalized at any given time was 1,799 on April 13.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 19,022 Hoosiers have been hospitalized with the virus, which is approximately 9 percent of people who have tested positive.

In Howard County, there have been 253 hospitalizations due to the virus. The majority of those hospitalized have been ages 70 to 79, with 73 people in that age range hospitalized. Sixteen people between the ages of 20 and 29 have been hospitalized for the virus.

Hospitalizations are increasing in 13 Indiana counties, including Howard County. From Oct. 21 to Oct. 30, there were 14 hospitalizations locally. From Oct. 31. there were 18 hospitalizations.

Howard County also is one of 27 counties with rising emergency room visits due to COVID-19, and approximately half of Indiana counties, including Howard, having rising cases of COVID-19.

Daily update

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported another 4,879 cases of COVID-19 and 63 new deaths.

Of those, 35 cases were in Howard County, and there were no new deaths locally.

Now, 219,338 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 4,481 have died. Another 250 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record. In Howard County, 2,133 people have tested positive for the virus, and 71 have died from it.

Indiana's seven-day positivity rate for all tests is 9.9 percent (8.1 percent in Howard County), and the seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals is 19.2 percent (16.4 percent in Howard County).

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, 27.8 percent of Indiana's 2,155 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, while 30 percent are available. Of the state's 2,814 ventilators, 6.5 percent are in use for COVID patients, while 77.7 percent are available.