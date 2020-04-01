Ho. Co. officials to make COVID-19 announcement

Howard County elected officials, along with health officials, will make announcements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic tomorrow morning via Facebook Live.
The Howard County Board of Commissioners, Howard County Health Officer, City of Kokomo Mayor, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, and Community Howard Regional Health will provide an update from the Howard County Government Center regarding the orange travel advisory and make a recommendation of “one cart, one shopper.”
The announcement takes place Thursday, April 2, at 10 a.m. and can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/howardcountygov/.