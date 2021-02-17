Ho. Co. moves to 'yellow' on COVID map

After being "orange" for months, Howard County returned to "yellow" on the Indiana State Department of Health's weekly COVID-19 metrics map.

As Howard County's score showed improvement, so did other counties' scores around the state. Eleven counties were now "blue," the best score possible, up from one last week, and the rest except eight were "yellow." Those other eight were "orange." No counties were "red."

The overall score is assigned based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity rate.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, Howard County scored "orange," down from "red" last week. "Orange" represents 100 to 199 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. Howard County had 162, down from 281 last week.

The majority of counties were in "orange" in this category, though eight were "red." Twenty-three counties are "yellow."

7-day all tests positivity rate

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, Howard County scored "yellow," which was the same as last week. "Yellow" represents a positivity rate of 5 to 9.9 percent. Howard County's was 6.7 percent, down from 8.66 percent last week.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The majority of counties scored "yellow," and 24 were "blue." Two were "orange."

Daily update

The Indiana State Department of Health today reported 933 new cases of the virus and 20 new deaths. Of those, 10 new cases and one new death were in Howard County.

Now, 8,983 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 187 have died.

Vaccinations

In Howard County, 9,472 residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,009 are fully vaccinated. Now, 15 percent of the population has received at least one dose, up from 12 percent last week.

Statewide, 834,478 Hoosiers have received a first dose, while 356,204 have been fully vaccinated. Nearly 18 percent of the state's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.