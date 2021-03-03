Ho. Co. moves to 'blue' on state COVID metrics map

Howard County has moved to "blue," the best category possible, on the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 metrics map that's updated every Wednesday.

Now, more than half of Indiana's counties are "blue," while the rest are "yellow." No counties are "orange" or "red."

The overall score is assigned based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity rate.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, Howard County scored "yellow," the same as last week. "Yellow" represents 10 to 99 new cases per 100,000 residents. Howard County had 50, down from 70 last week.

Most counties scored "yellow," while only one, Cass County, scored "red." Cass County has 262 cases per 100,000 residents.

7-day all tests positivity rate

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, Howard County scored "blue," down from "yellow" last week, along with the majority of Indiana counties. "Blue" represents a positivity rate of less than 5 percent. Howard County's was 2.39 percent, down from 5.1 percent last week.

COVID-19 Vaccinations

As of today, 11,563 Howard County residents have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 6,125 are fully vaccinated. Now, 21 percent of Howard County residents has received at least one dose of the vaccine, up from 18 percent last week.

Statewide, 1,031,266 Hoosiers have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, while 608,638 are fully vaccinated. That amounts to 24 percent of the population statewide, up from 21 percent last week.

Approximately 3 percent of of the population is being vaccinated each week currently.

Daily update

Today the Indiana State Department of Health reported 786 new cases of the virus and nine new deaths. Of those, 16 new cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.