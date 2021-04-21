Howard County moved back to "blue" on the Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 metrics map.

The county had been "yellow" since March 31 after scoring "blue" in the weeks before that. "Blue" is the best category possible on the map that aims to give Indiana counties a resource to track community spread. The overall color scores are based on metrics from two categories: cases and positivity rate.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, Howard County scored "yellow," an upgrade from "orange" last week. Most Indiana counties scored "yellow," while northern Indiana counties mainly scored "orange" and "red." One county, Switzerland County in southeast Indiana, scored "blue."

"Yellow" represents 10 to 99 cases per 100,000 residents. Howard County had 96 cases per 100,000 residents, down from 102 last week.

Seven-day positivity rate

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, Howard County scored "blue," an improvement from "yellow" last week. More than half of the counties scored "blue," and none scored "red" in this category.

"Blue" represents a positivity rate of less than 5 percent. Howard County's was 4.54 percent, down from 5.16 percent last week.

Since April 5, the color-coded system no longer is tied to county-by-county restrictions. Rather, Gov. Eric Holcomb said the map will continue to be updated each Wednesday to serve as a guideline for counties to make informed decisions based on the spread of the virus.

Daily update

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,166 new cases of the virus and 14 new deaths. Of those, 18 cases and no new deaths were in Howard County.

As of yesterday, hospitalizations statewide were at 836, down from 891 the day prior. Across the state, 197 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, up from 187 the day prior, and 76 were on ventilators, down from 78 the day prior.

Vaccinations

Statewide, 1,622,455 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated, up from 1,465,361 last week.

In Howard County, 17,507 residents have been fully vaccinated, while 23.857 have received a first dose of a vaccine. Now, 50 percent of residents are fully vaccinated or have had one dose of the vaccine, and 21 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, up from 18 percent last week.