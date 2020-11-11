Ho. Co. loses 'yellow' ranking in state metrics system

After two weeks of scoring "yellow" in Indiana's weekly metrics system aimed at tracking community spread of COVID-19, Howard County moved to "orange."

Now, only five counties remain "yellow," and no counties scored "blue" in the overall score, which is determined by the number of new cases of COVID-19 and the county's seven-day all tests positivity rate. "Blue" represents low community spread, followed by yellow, orange, and red, representing worsening community spread as the colors move to the next level.

The counties that remained "yellow" were Fulton, Putnam, Monroe, Crawford, and Switzerland. Nine counties scored "red," which were LaGrange, Newton, Warren, Fountain, Clay, Perry, Decatur, Fayette, and Union counties.

Last week only three counties were ranked red, and one county, Brown, maintained a "blue" score.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

In the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents, all counties except three scored "red," indicating high community spread across nearly the entire state. The other three counties scored "orange." "Red" scores are given to counties with 200 or more weekly cases per 100,000 residents.

Howard County scored "red" with 307 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.

Seven-day all tests positivity rate

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

In the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, there was much more color on the map. Howard County scored "yellow," which indicated a positivity rate between 5 and 9.9 percent. Howard County's rate was 7.75 percent.

Three counties remained "blue" in this category, Fulton, Monroe, and Switzerland, indicating a positivity rate of less than 5 percent.

The majority of counties scored "yellow," followed by "orange." Nine counties scored "red." They were LaGrange, Newton, Warren, Fountain, Clay, Perry, Decatur, Fayette, and Union counties.

Daily update

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported a new record number of cases at 5,156 and 31 new deaths.

Of the new cases, 41 were in Howard County. No new deaths were reported locally. Now, 2,172 residents have tested positive for the virus, and 71 have died.

The state's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 10.3 percent, and the seven-day unique tests positivity rate is 19.9 percent.

Hospitalizations also climbed to a new high with 2,544 Hoosiers hospitalized for COVID-19 or symptoms of it yesterday. The day prior, 2,336 Hoosiers were hospitalized. In the spring, when the virus peaked initially, the highest number of people hospitalized on any given day was 1,799.

Currently, 30 percent of the state's 2,162 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, and 26.3 percent are available. Of the states 2,812 ventilators, 7 percent are in use for COVID patients, and 77 percent are available.