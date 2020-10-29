Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 3,649 new cases of COVID-19, far exceeding the last record high of 2,820 cases reported on Oct. 21.

Thirty-three new deaths were reported.

Of the new cases and deaths, 37 cases were reported in Howard County and one new death. This is the highest daily increase for Howard County, surpassing the last high of 34 new cases reported on both April 25 and 26.

Now, 1,762 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus, and 67 have died. The local seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals has climbed to 10.6 percent.

Statewide, 172,730 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus to date, and 4,024 have died. Another 236 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record. The state seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals sits at 14 percent.

The statewide hospital census also has increased to 1,733 people hospitalized yesterday, up from 1,679 the day prior.

Currently, 24.1 percent of the state's 2,111 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, and 26.8 percent are available. Of the state's 2,832 ventilators, 5.6 percent are in use for COVID patients, and 78.1 percent are available.

Trend data

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 trend data in Indiana, the state is trending upward in two of the five categories tracked: positive tests and hospital admissions. Trend data was unavailable for emergency room visits and ICU admissions, while hospital deaths were trending downward.

Howard County is trending upward for emergency room visits. The county is trending downward for hospital admissions, ICU admissions, and hospital deaths. Trend data for positive tests was inconclusive.

According to the institue, 75.6 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recorded, down from 77.2 percent yesterday.