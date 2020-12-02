Ho. Co. continues to maintain 'orange' rank in state metrics map

Howard County again maintained its "orange" weekly score ranking on the Indiana State Department of Health's metrics map that was updated today at noon.

The map, which aims to track community spread of COVID-19 and places restrictions on counties in "orange" and "red," is updated weekly. This week's map looked similar to last week's with the majority of counties in "orange" for the overall weekly score.

Sixteen counties were "red," down from 17 last week, and one country (Switzerland County) earned "yellow," the second best ranking. Still no counties were "blue," the best possible.

The weekly score colors are assigned based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day all tests positivity rate.

Weekly cases per 100,000 residents

As it has been for the last two weeks, every Indiana county scored "red" in the category of weekly cases per 100,000 residents. To earn "red," counties must have 200 or more cases per 100,000 residents.

Howard County had 695 cases per 100,000 residents.

"Orange" scores are assigned to counties with 100 to 199 new cases per 100,000 residents, while "yellow" goes to counties with 10 to 99 new cases per 100,000, and "blue" is assigned to counties with fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000.

Seven-day all tests positivity rate

Howard County was one of 28 counties that earned "yellow" in the category of seven-day all tests positivity rate, which is assigned to counties with positivity rates between 5 and 9.9 percent. Howard County's was 6.41 percent.

Sixteen counties scored "red" in this category, while one earned "blue," Switzerland County. The rest were "orange."

Daily update

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 6,655 new cases of the virus and 91 new deaths. Of those, 106 cases were in Howard County, along with one new death.

Now, 4,005 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus, and 78 have died, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

Hospitalizations remain high with 3,441 Hoosiers hospitalized with the virus as of yesterday.

Today, the number of ICU beds available dipped from yesterday's 24.2 percent to 20.2 percent. Of the state's 2,186 ICU beds, 45.8 percent are in use for COVID patients. Ventilator availability also dipped slightly from yesterday's 71 percent to 69.2 percent. Of the state's 2,802 ventilators, 14.5 percent are in use for COVID patients.

In total, 350,970 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, and 5,688 have died. An additional 285 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.