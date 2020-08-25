Ho. Co. cases of COVID increase by 4 percent since last Tuesday; state increases by 8 percent

Since last Tuesday, cases of COVID-19 in Howard County have increased by 4.4 percent, about half the rate of the state increase of 8 percent.

Now, 1,031 Howard County residents have tested positive for the virus (up from 988 last Tuesday) and 88,421 Hoosiers statewide (up from 81,847 since last Tuesday).

Today, the ISDH reported 841 new cases of the virus statewide (four new cases in Howard County) and 15 new deaths. No new deaths were reported in Howard County where deaths remain at 61. The last local death was on Aug. 1.

Now, 1,010,981 Hoosiers have been tested for the virus (up from 928,614 last Tuesday), and 1,325,229 tests have been administered. In Howard County, 12,523 residents have been tested, up from 11,674 a week ago.

Howard County is one of 43 counties with a positivity rate of less than 5 percent. The local seven-day positivity rate for unique tests (those who haven't been tested before) is 3.9 percent. The overall seven-day positivity rate is 4.1 percent.

Statewide, the seven-day positivity rate for unique tests is 6.8 percent, with an overall seven-day positivity rate of 5.4 percent.

Since testing began, 88,421 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 3,023 have died. An additional 218 have died who were presumed to have the virus but had no positive test on record.

Currently, 275 of the state's 2,313 ICU beds are in use for COVID patients, and 78 of the state's 2,896 ventilators are in use for COVID patients.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, which has been tracking COVID-19 data trends in Indiana, ICU admissions are trending upward. Positive tests, emergency visits, and hospital admissions are trending downward. Trend data for deaths was inconclusive.

In Howard County, emergency room visits are trending upward. From Aug. 5 to Aug. 14, 16 people visited an ER for COVID-19 or symptoms of COVID-19. That number rose to 22 from Aug. 15 to Aug. 23.

Locally, positive tests, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions are trending downward. Trend data for deaths was inconclusive.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 78.5 percent of Hoosiers who have tested positive for the virus have recovered.