Ho. Co. averaging 5.5 daily cases of COVID

Cases of COVID-19 in Howard County continue to trend downward.

Last week, Howard County averaged 5.5 daily cases of COVID-19, down from six the week prior. There were three new deaths from COVID reported in the last week, however.

Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 555 new cases statewide and 20 new deaths. The number of new cases was the lowest reported since Aug. 20 when 531 daily cases were reported.

Of those, two cases and no new deaths were in Howard County. Now, 9,056 residents have tested positive for COVID, and 197 have died.

Hospitalizations across the state also continue to trend downward. As of yesterday, 763 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus. That's the lowest since Aug. 21 when 759 Hoosiers were hospitalized. At the peak at the end of October, 3,460 Hoosiers were hospitalized.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Currently, 124 Hoosiers are in an ICU with COVID, down from 160 a week ago, and 67 were on a ventilator for the virus, down from 75 a week ago.

Howard County hospital stats

Last week, from Sunday through Saturday, 12 Howard County residents visited an emergency room for COVID or symptoms of it, down from 13 the week prior.

Two people last week were hospitalized with the virus. The previous week, there were no hospitalizations for COVID.

Three people last week were admitted to an ICU for COVID. The previous week, there were no COVID ICU admissions.