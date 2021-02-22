Ho. Co. averages six daily cases of COVID last week

Howard County continues to trend downward in cases of COVID-19.
Last week, the county averaged just six cases of COVID per day, down significantly from 20 the week before. There were as many deaths, however, in the last week, rising from 186 last Tuesday to 192 today.
Today, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 824 cases of COVID statewide and 35 new deaths. Of those, 10 cases and one death were in Howard County.
Hospitalizations statewide also have been dropping steadily. As of yesterday, 878 Hoosiers were hospitalized with the virus, down from 1,066 a week ago. At the peak, 3,460 Hoosiers were hospitalized at once in November.
The number of Hoosiers in ICUs and on ventilators for COVID also is decreasing. As of yesterday, 162 Hoosiers were in an ICU for the virus, down from 200 a week ago. 72 Hoosiers are on ventilators for COVID, down from 103 a week ago.
Indiana's seven-day all tests positivity rate is 4.1 percent, and the seven-day unique individuals positivity rate is 10.8 percent. Howard County's rates are 5.1 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively.