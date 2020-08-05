The Howard County Historical Society is revving up for a new automotive-themed family event that will take place on the front lawn of the Seiberling Mansion.

The free event, a touchless scavenger hunt, aims to give families something fun to do while maintaining social distance. Those who complete the hunt will win free tickets to tour the mansion.

“One of the things we challenged ourselves to do was create an event for families that would be COVID-friendly,” said Catherine Hughes, executive director of the Howard County Historical Society. “People are needing thing to do, and we wanted to really provide an opportunity for families to have something fun to do in an evening when everything is so uncertain.”

To make the event happen, Hughes said she and the other organizers dug into the historical society’s collection and pulled out some of the most interesting artifacts. Participants will have the chance to guess what they are and speak to curators to identify some of the more obscure artifacts.

Attendees also can visit with Mr. and Mrs. Kingston, played by Marsha and Jerry Nelson, on the mansion’s porch. The pair will be challenging attendees to guess which famous person once ate dinner at the mansion. The Kingstons were the longest owners of the mansion, residing there from 1914 to 1946.

There will be a Pioneer model on site and a brand-new Ford, allowing attendees to compare and contrast the automobiles.

Bottled water and packaged snack will be available for purchase, and attendees also can watch cartoons on the lawn.

Attendees must bring a cellphone or notepad to record answers and wear a mask. Hughes said there will be volunteers on hand working as “crowd control” to ensure social distancing is maintained.

The event serves as a pilot program, and Hughes said if it goes well, there will be more to come.

Evening on the Seiberling Lawn: An Automotive Scavenger Hunt takes place Wednesday, Aug. 5, and Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at 1200 W. Sycamore St. Rain dates for both events are the Wednesdays after the scheduled dates.

For more information, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.