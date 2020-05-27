Health dept: we’re all cautiously optimistic

Despite around 70 new cases of COVID-19 being confirmed in Howard County last week, the local public health officer remained “cautiously optimistic” as the county continues to reopen.

Last Friday, the state entered stage 3 of reopening, two days ahead of schedule as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan, allowing the reopening of more businesses, including gyms, sports courts, and pools. Still, officials expressed concern for certain “hot spots” and the possibility of a resurgence of the virus in the future.

“All the indicators they look at, as far as capacity of the hospitals, intensive care units, ventilator usage, those things are all stable or improving as far as the number that are utilized by COVID-19 patients. Those are all good indicators,” said Dr. Don Zent, the Howard County public health officer. “We’re all somewhat apprehensive about what will happen as we open things up more, but on the other hand, we’re all cautiously optimistic … I think that would be a reasonable way to say it. We’re cautiously optimistic we’re headed in the right direction.”

One of the county’s primary concerns, said Zent, remained cases related to outbreaks in meat-packing facilities and local nursing homes. In particular, the Tyson facility in Logansport had a significant number of workers— about 150 — who commuted from Howard County to work at the plant, bringing the virus back here. And, outbreaks were occurring at local nursing homes, with reporting indicating at least two facilities have incurred an excess of 50 cases in residents.

The public health officer estimated last week, when Howard County still had 336 positive COVID-19 cases, that 146 of those were related to such hot spots. About 100 of those cases were being reported from directly within long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.

Howard County, as of Tuesday, was up to 365 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths.

As the state continues to reopen, so too will Kokomo’s primary industry. Last week, FCA US released its plan to restart its facilities across the country, and the area’s four active plants reopened Tuesday, with a smattering of precautions in place aimed at ensuring the virus doesn’t spread among workers.

Zent said he was confident in the precautions being taken by FCA.

“I can’t think of much else they could do,” said Zent. “They are staggering people coming in and leaving, separated workspaces, added Plexiglas shields, wearing masks, cleaning frequently, all those things. I’m optimistic they’re going to do fine. There will be a case here and there, I’m sure, because they might not even be at work. They could be picking it up in the community.

“I think they’ll do well … I think it can be done. They can open up these factories and protect their employees. They’ve really been upfront and transparent as far as when we’ve dealt with them, and we really appreciate that.”

Looking forward, Zent said questions remain about the possibility of a resurgence of the virus. Staving off such a resurgence, he said, depends largely upon the community as restrictions are loosened. That meant, he said, people must adhere to guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Zent. “We’re hoping it will slowly run its course, so to speak, and it will be less of a problem. The other thing we hope is that … in the next six to 12 months we’ll have a vaccine. That’s one of the things we call a game-changer. It will take millions, or I guess billions, of vaccines to vaccinate everybody to get enough immunity to get the herd effect as far as protecting most people. That’s on the horizon.”

Until a vaccine is developed and widely distributed, the tools to treat the virus and prevent its spread remain limited, with social distancing being the primary means of limiting new infections.

The public health officer said other treatments, such as the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine that President Donald Trump has pushed, remain unproven.

“The studies, most of them are anecdotal,” said Zent. “They’re small in number, and they’re not real scientific, double-blinded, controlled, randomized studies which are what it really takes to really be a scientific study that proves efficacy, effectiveness, or that they are safe. We’re pretty certain the drug is safe, and using it for COVID-19 would be an off-label use. In other words, it’s not approved by the FDA for that use. There are a lot of drugs out there that we use off-label for various things. They work fine. We’ve just not done the studies to prove it, but they know by experience or history that they work. In this case, there’s no convincing studies that support using that on a regular basis.”

Zent said he was thankful for the support of the Howard County Health Department, whose employees have been working around the clock during the pandemic. He hoped the COVID-19 outbreak would prompt better funding for local health departments from the state.

“Traditionally in Indiana health departments have been understaffed, underfunded, and underpaid, but they’ve been working literally night and day, have put in the time and effort, and done these case investigations and contact follow-ups … Indiana is 49th or something in public health funding,” said Zent. “We’ve always been on the low side, so we hope the legislators and those involved recognize we need help.”